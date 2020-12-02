Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin over LeTourneau 102-57

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP)Gavin Kensmil tied his career high with 23 points as Stephen F. Austin romped past LeTourneau 102-57 on Tuesday night.

Kensmil hit 11 of 14 shots and grabbed seven rebounds.

David Kachelries had 17 points for Stephen F. Austin (1-0). DeAndre Heckard added 15 points and Roti Ware had 13 points.

John Argue had nine points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Yellow Jackets.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story