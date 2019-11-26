Kenney scores 15 to lead La Salle past Murray St. 75-64

ESTERO, Fla. (AP)Sherif Kenney came off the bench to score 15 points to carry La Salle to a 75-64 win over Murray State in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday night.

Isiah Deas had 12 points for La Salle (2-2). Saul Phiri and Ed Croswell added 11 points apiece with Croswell grabbing 10 rebounds for La Salle.

The Explorers nailed 13 of 28 shots from beyond the arc while limiting Murray State to just 4-of-20 shooting from distance.

Tevin Brown had 19 points and six rebounds for the Racers (3-2). Darnell Cowart added 14 points. Jaiveon Eaves had 10 points.

