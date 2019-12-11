Kennedy’s triple-double helps McNeese St. beat UMKC 82-73

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Sha’markus Kennedy recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks and McNeese State came from behind to beat Kansas City 82-73 on Tuesday night.

Trailing by nine at halftime, the Cowboys opened the second half with an 11-3 run, tied it at 48 on Trey Johnson’s free throw, then pulled ahead for good, 60-59, on A.J. Lawson’s free throw with 6:24 to play.

Lawson scored 30 points with five assists for the Cowboys (4-6), who had a season-high 12 blocks and outscored UMKC 50-32 in the second half.

Jahshire Hardnett had 16 points for the Roos (5-6). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 14 points. Javan White had 10 points.

McNeese State will seek its fifth consecutive home win next Wednesday when the team hosts Paul Quinn. Kansas City matches up against Kansas on the road on Saturday.

