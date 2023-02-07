GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Keondre Kennedy’s 21 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat East Tennessee State 91-65 on Tuesday night.

Kennedy added seven rebounds for the Spartans (17-9, 11-2 Southern Conference). Keyshaun Langley scored 19 points, going 7 of 13 (5 for 9 from distance). Mikeal Brown-Jones shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Jalen Haynes finished with 23 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers (9-17, 5-8). Jordan King added 20 points for East Tennessee State. Jaden Seymour also put up 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.