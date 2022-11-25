MONTREAL (AP)Keondre Kennedy had 20 points in UNC Greensboro’s 77-66 win over Montana State on Friday night at the Northern Classic.

Kennedy had six rebounds for the Spartans (3-2). Keyshaun Langley added 16 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. Mikeal Brown-Jones shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Jubrile Belo led the Bobcats (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Raequan Battle added 14 points for Montana State. In addition, Great Osobor finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.