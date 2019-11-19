Kennedy leads McNeese St. past Arlington Baptist 103-51

While No. 2 Louisville hasn't played the toughest schedule so far, it certainly has looked the part of a national championship contender, particularly when it comes to offensive efficiency.

The Cardinals enter their Wednesday night nonconference home game against South Carolina Upstate canning an NCAA-best 56.6 percent from the field, along with 44.3 percent from the 3-point arc and 74.3 percent at the foul line. They are averaging 85.8 points per game and drawing assists on just over 56 percent of their field goals.