Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Kennedy carries McNeese St. past New Orleans 65-52

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Sha’markus Kennedy had 21 points and 14 rebounds as McNeese State topped New Orleans 65-52 on Saturday night.

Dru Kuxhausen had 18 points for McNeese State (9-9, 4-3 Southland Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Roydell Brown added 8 points and 10 rebounds.

New Orleans totaled 21 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Bryson Robinson had 27 points and six rebounds for the Privateers (6-12, 2-6). Jaylen Key added 16 points.

Troy Green, whose 14.0 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Privateers, scored 2 points on 1-of-11 shooting.

McNeese State matches up against Southeastern Louisiana on the road on Wednesday. New Orleans faces Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.