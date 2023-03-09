FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)CJ Kelly had 21 points and UCF beat SMU 76-70 on Thursday in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Kelly was 6 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Knights (18-13). Taylor Hendricks scored 15 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Ithiel Horton recorded 15 points and was 6 of 17 shooting (1 for 6 from distance).

Zhuric Phelps led the Mustangs (10-22) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, seven assists and three steals. Zach Nutall added 12 points and two steals for SMU. Samuell Williamson also put up 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.