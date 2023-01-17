IRVINE, Calif. (AP)Andre Kelly finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds to power UC Santa Barbara to a 73-65 victory over UC Irvine on Monday night.

Miles Norris pitched in with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Gauchos (14-3, 5-1 Big West Conference). Ajay Mitchell scored 14.

Dawson Baker had 17 points to lead the Anteaters (12-6, 5-1), who had a five-game win streak end. Dean Keeler had 13 points and DJ Davis scored 12.

Both teams play again on Thursday. UCSB hosts CSU Northridge and UC Irvine hosts Hawaii.

