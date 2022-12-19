NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Luke Kasubke scored 14 points off the bench to help Illinois State defeat Chicago State 66-52 on Monday night.

Kasubke was 5 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Redbirds (6-7). Seneca Knight added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Kendall Lewis recorded 11 points.

Jahsean Corbett led the way for the Cougars (3-11) with 14 points. Elijah Weaver added 10 points, three steals and two blocks. DeShawn Jean-Charles had nine points and nine rebounds.

Illinois State led Chicago State 33-23 at the half behind 10 points from Knight.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.