Karnik powers Lehigh to 74-71 victory over Loyola (MD)

BALTIMORE (AP)James Karnik finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds and Lehigh slipped past Loyola-Maryland 74-71 on Saturday.

Karnik knocked down 7 of 12 shots from the floor and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Mountain Hawks (10-20, 7-11 Patriot League). Jeameril Wilson pitched in with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Marques Wilson added 15 points and eight assists.

Freshman Santi Aldama paced the Greyhounds (15-16, 7-11) with 20 points, two off his season high, and eight rebounds. Freshman Cameron Spencer hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 with seven boards. Jaylin Andrews and Isaiah Hart scored 12 and 10, respectively.

Lehigh took a 41-32 lead into halftime and never trailed after intermission, but the Greyhounds pulled within three points on Spencer’s 3-pointer with 4 seconds left. Loyola forced a turnover but Andrews missed a 3 with a chance to tie on the game’s final shot.

Lehigh shot 45% from the field but just 27% from beyond the arc (4 of 15). The Mountain Hawks buried 16 of 19 free throws. Loyola shot 42% overall, 21% from distance (6 of 28) and made only 5 of 14 foul shots (36%).

