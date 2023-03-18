DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Kansas point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. started the second half of the Jayhawks’ second round NCAA Tournament game against Arkansas on Saturday after spraining his right ankle late in the first half.

Harris was hurt after chasing a loose ball in the corner, when his foot twisted awkwardly and he yelled out in pain. He sat on the baseline for a few seconds while being tended to and was barely able to put any weight on his right foot as he was helped toward the locker room with 3:07 left before halftime.

The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year became the starting point guard last season on the Jayhawks’ national championship team. He’s seventh in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Harris had four points, four assists and three rebounds in 15 minutes before the injury for West Region No. 1 seed Kansas. Bobby Pettiford replaced him at point guard until he returned.

—

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25