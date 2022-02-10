BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Camron Justice had 19 points as Western Kentucky beat Florida Atlantic 76-69 on Thursday night.

Dayvion McKnight added 18 points for the Hilltoppers, while Jamarion Sharp chipped in 15. Sharp also had nine rebounds and seven blocks. Jairus Hamilton had 12 points and nine rebounds for Western Kentucky (13-11, 5-6 Conference USA).

Michael Forrest had 20 points for the Owls (15-10, 8-4), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Alijah Martin added 12 points. Bryan Greenlee had 10 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com