SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Keshawn Justice scored 18 points as Santa Clara beat New Mexico State 66-65 on Wednesday.

Justice was 6 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 9 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Broncos (8-2). Brandin Podziemski scored 16 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Carlos Stewart recorded 16 points and shot 6 for 11 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Aggies (4-3) were led in scoring by Deshawndre Washington, who finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Xavier Pinson added 14 points, seven assists and three steals for New Mexico State. In addition, DaJuan Gordon finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Stewart scored 11 points in the first half and Santa Clara went into the break trailing 36-33. Santa Clara outscored New Mexico State by four points in the second half. Justice led the way with 10 second-half points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.