BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP)Gedi Juozapaitis’ 19 points helped Maine defeat Binghamton 71-67 in overtime on Saturday.

Juozapaitis was 8 of 15 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Black Bears (12-16, 6-9 America East Conference). Kellen Tynes scored 18 points and added nine rebounds and eight steals. Kristians Feierbergs had 14 points.

Armon Harried led the Bearcats (12-16, 8-7) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Miles Gibson added 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks for Binghamton. In addition, Christian Hinckson had 12 points and eight rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.