BANGOR, Maine (AP)Gedi Juozapaitis had 21 points in Maine’s 78-57 victory over Binghamton on Sunday.

Juozapaitis shot 7 for 16, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Black Bears (7-12, 1-5 America East Conference). Kellen Tynes added 14 points with seven assists and six steals. Peter Filipovity recorded 12 points. The Black Bears ended an eight-game losing streak with the victory.

The Bearcats (8-11, 4-2) were led by Dan Petcash, who posted 13 points and three steals. Armon Harried added nine points and six rebounds for Binghamton.

Both teams next play Wednesday when Maine hosts UMass-Lowell while Binghamton hosts Vermont.

