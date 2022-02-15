JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Nelly Junior Joseph recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds to carry Iona to a 70-61 win over St. Peter’s on Tuesday night.

Tyson Jolly had 17 points for Iona (21-5, 13-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Walter Clayton Jr. added 12 points and six rebounds. Quinn Slazinski had 11 points.

KC Ndefo had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Peacocks (11-10, 9-5). Jaylen Murray added 10 points.

Daryl Banks III, who led the Peacocks in scoring coming into the matchup with 11 points per game, shot just 20% (1 of 5).

The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Peacocks for the season. Iona defeated St. Peter’s 85-77 on Jan. 30.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com