LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Kobe Julien had 20 points as Louisiana topped McNeese State 83-68 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Brown had 16 points and 16 rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (5-3). Isaiah Richards added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Myles Lewis had 14 points for the Cowboys (3-7), who have now lost four games in a row. Kellon Taylor added 11 points. Collin Warren had 11 points.

