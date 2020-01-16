Joyner scores 16 points to send Merrimack past Bryant

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Idris Joyner scored 16 points and Mykel Derring scored 14 off the bench and Merrimack beat Bryant 71-67 on Wednesday for its third straight win.

Merrimack has won four its last five. The Bulldogs have dropped three straight and have lost four of five following a four-game winning streak.

Derring’s 3-pointer with 4:07 to go made it 61-59 and Merrimack led the rest of the way. Bryant led 36-30 at intermission.

Javaris Hayes and Mikey Watkins each scored 12 and Devin Jensen 10 for the Warriors (10-8, 4-1 Northeast Conference).

Juan Cardenas led Bryant (9-8, 1-3) with a career-high 26 points and Ben Lin tied a career-high 19 points. Ikenna Ndugba collared 11 rebounds.

