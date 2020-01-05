Jones’26 points lead Central Arkansas past McNeese, 79-69

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, Ark. (AP)DeAndre Jones hit 6 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc and had a season-high 26 points as Central Arkansas defeated McNeese State 79-69 in a Southland Conference game on Saturday.

Jaxson Baker, Jared Chatham and Aaron Weidenaar each had 11 points for Central Arkansas (4-11, 3-1). Jones dished nine assists and Chatham added three blocks while the The Bears’defense forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

A.J. Lawson had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (5-9, 0-3). He also had seven turnovers but only four assists. Dru Kuxhausen added 14 points. Sha’markus Kennedy had seven rebounds.

Central Arkansas plays New Orleans on the road on Wednesday. McNeese State matches up against Abilene Christian on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.