Jones scores 26, late FTs as Coastal Carolina hangs on 84-77

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOONE, N.C. (AP)DeVante’ Jones scored 26 points, including four straight free throws in the last 22 seconds as Coastal Carolina blunted an Appalachian State comeback 84-77 on Saturday.

The Chanticleers saw a 19-point lead whittled down to 80-76 when App State’s Kendall Lewis scored on a driving layup with 30 seconds remaining.

Tyrell Gumbs-Frater had 17 points for Coastal Carolina (15-15, 8-11 Sun Belt Conference). Malik LeGania added 14 points. Tommy Burton had 10 points.

O’Showen Williams had 19 points for the Mountaineers (16-14, 10-9). Isaac Johnson added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Hunter Seacat had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Despite the loss, Appalachian State has its most overall wins since the 2010-11 season and most conference wins ever as a member of the Sun Belt.

Coastal Carolina finishes out the regular season against Louisiana-Lafayette on the road on Tuesday. Appalachian State finishes out the regular season against Louisiana-Monroe on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.