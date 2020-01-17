Jones scores 23 to lift Radford past SC-Upstate 63-59

Closings
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Carlik Jones scored 23 points and made six assists, Devine Eke blocked three shots for his 100th career block and Radford beat SC Upstate 63-59 on Thursday night to win its sixth straight.

Devonnte Holland grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots for the Highlanders (9-7, 4-0 Big South Conference), who had a season-high eight blocks. Donald Hicks scored 13 points and Travis Fields Jr. added 10.

Tommy Bruner scored 19 points, Brandon Martin had 12 and Cartier Jernigan added 11 with seven rebounds for the Spartans (7-10, 2-2), who saw their four-game home win streak end. Everette Hammond scored 10 points.

Radford plays Presbyterian on the road on Saturday. South Carolina Upstate plays Gardner-Webb on the road on Saturday.

