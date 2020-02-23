Jones scores 22 to lift Radford over USC Upstate 81-60

NCAA Basketball
RADFORD, Va. (AP)Carlik Jones had 22 points as Radford won its ninth straight game, rolling past South Carolina Upstate 81-60 on Saturday.

Donald Hicks had 12 points and six rebounds for Radford (19-9, 14-2 Big South Conference). Travis Fields Jr. added 11 points. Devine Eke had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Nevin Zink had 16 points for the Spartans (11-18, 6-10). Brandon Martin added 11 points. Cartier Jernigan had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Everette Hammond, the Spartans’ leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, was held to only five points on 1-of-8 shooting. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Spartans for the season. Radford defeated South Carolina Upstate 63-59 on Jan. 16. Radford takes on Hampton on the road on Thursday. South Carolina Upstate takes on Winthrop at home on Thursday.

