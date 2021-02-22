Jones scores 21 to lift S. Illinois past Valparaiso 67-64

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Lance Jones had 21 points as Southern Illinois narrowly defeated Valparaiso 67-64 on Monday night.

Trent Brown made two free throws with eight seconds left to give Southern Illinois a six-point lead before Sigurd Lorange capped it at the other end with a 3-pointer.

Steven Verplancken Jr. had 12 points for Southern Illinois (11-11, 5-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Kyler Filewich added 11 points and Dalton Banks had 10 points and six rebounds.

Ben Krikke had 15 points for Valpo (9-16, 6-10).

The Salukis evened the season series against Valpo. Valparaiso defeated Southern Illinois 66-65 on Sunday.

