Jones scores 20 to lift Radford past Presbyterian 75-64

NCAA Basketball
CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Carlik Jones had 20 points as Radford won its seventh straight game, beating Presbyterian 75-64 on Saturday in a battle of two of the three teams with perfect Big South Conference records.

Donald Hicks hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, matching his career high, and grabbed seven rebounds for the Highlanders(10-7, 5-0). Travis Fields, Jr. added 11 points.

Cory Hightower scored 13 points for the Blue Hose (7-11, 4-1), whose five-game winning streak ended with the loss. Ben Drake added 11 points and Michael Isler 10 points.

Presbyterian, trailing 35-29 at the half, opened the second half with a 9-2 run to grab the lead. Hicks answered the a 3-pointer and then Jones had a three-point play and the Highlanders went up for good.

Radford made 8 of 9 shots inside the final eight minutes to take a 73-59 lead. The Highlanders ended up shooting 54%.

Radford faces Winthrop, also 5-0 in league, at home on Monday.

