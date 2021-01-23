Jones scores 17 to carry Coastal Carolina past Troy 70-65

CONWAY, S.C. (AP)DeVante’ Jones posted 17 points and five steals as Coastal Carolina narrowly beat Troy 70-65 on Saturday.

Tyrik Dixon had 14 points for Coastal Carolina (11-3, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Kevin Williamson added 12 points. Ebrima Dibba had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Coastal Carolina scored 25 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Kam Woods scored a season-high 28 points for the Trojans (6-9, 1-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Desmond Williams added 11 points. Zay Williams had 13 rebounds.

The Chanticleers improve to 2-0 against the Trojans this season. Coastal Carolina defeated Troy 90-81 on Friday.

