EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Lance Jones scored 17 points as Southern Illinois beat Evansville 80-53 on Wednesday night.

Jones also added six rebounds, nine assists, and six steals for the Salukis (5-2). Xavier Johnson scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 6, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc. Clarence Rupert shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Antoine Smith Jr. led the Purple Aces (2-7) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Kenny Strawbridge added 10 points, four assists and two steals for Evansville. Yacine Toumi also had eight points and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.