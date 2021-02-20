Jones scores 15 to lift Marist past St. Peter’s 51-50

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Jordan Jones scored 15 points, Hakim Byrd made a free throw with 1.9 seconds left, and Marist beat St. Peter’s 51-50 on Saturday night.

Byrd’s jumper gave Marist a 50-48 lead with 18 seconds remaining. KC Ndefo answered with a dunk for St. Peter’s to tie it at 50 with 11 seconds to play. Byrd then made the first of two free throws, but the Peacocks didn’t get a final shot off as time expired.

Marist (10-8, 8-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) rebounded from a 59-54 loss to the Peacocks (11-8, 8-6) on Friday.

Javon Cooley added 10 points for the Red Foxes (10-8, 8-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Byrd finished with eight points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Ndefo had 15 points for the Peacocks. Doug Edert added 13 points and Daryl Banks III had 12.

