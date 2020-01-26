Jones pours in career-high 33, Radford tops Hampton 83-79

RADFORD, Va. (AP)Carlik Jones scored a career-high 33 points plus 10 assists as Radford edged past Hampton 83-79 on Saturday.

Jones was 12-for-22 shooting and 7-for-9 at the foul line. Travis Fields, Jr. had 11 points for Radford (11-9, 6-2 Big South Conference), which bounced back from consecutive Big South losses. Devine Eke added nine rebounds.

Hampton (9-11, 4-3) came in with the Big South’s top two scorers in Jermaine Marrow (26.3 ppg) and Ben Stanley (23.8). Stanley scored 23 points with seven rebounds and four blocks for the Pirates while Marrow was held to about half his average scoring 14 points on 6-for-18 shooting – 0-for-5 from deep – with seven rebounds. Greg Heckstall added 18 points.

Radford matches up against Longwood on the road on Thursday. Hampton faces Presbyterian at home next Saturday.

