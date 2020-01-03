Jones, No. 11 Texas A&M women beat No. 20 Arkansas 84-77

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)Chennedy Carter scored 28 points, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson each had a double-double, and No. 11 Texas A&M beat 20th-ranked Arkansas 84-77 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Jones finished with a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds and Johnson had 11 points and 10 boards. Kayla Wells added 15 points for Texas A&M.

Jones hit a 3-pointer 53 seconds into the game to make it 3-2 and the Aggies (13-1) never again trailed. Carter hit back-to-back 3-pointers and then made a layup to spark a 17-5 run that gave Texas A&M a 12-point lead late in the first quarter and the Razorbacks trailed 44-32 at halftime.

Texas A&M has won eight in a row.

Chelsea Dungee led Arkansas (12-2) with 20 points – including 12 in the fourth quarter- and Alexis Tolefree scored 18, hitting 6 of 8 from 3-point range. It was Tolefree’s second consecutive game, and third in the last five, with six 3s.

Makayla Daniels made a layup to make it 61-all – the first tie since 5-5 – with 6:24 left in the game but Carter answered with a layup to give the Aggies the lead for good. Texas A&M made 15 of 20 from the free-throw line in the final six minutes. Arkansas attempted just 13 total foul shots, making nine.

Arkansas had its seven-game win streak snapped.

The Razorbacks, who went into the game averaging 9.8 made 3-pointers per game (No. 6 nationally) on 37.6% shooting (No. 20), made 12 of 27 (44.4%) from behind the arc.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.