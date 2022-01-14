RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Michael Jones had a career-high 29 points, including a 3-pointer with three seconds left, to lead Davidson to an 87-84 win over Richmond on Friday night, the Wildcats’ 13th straight victory.

On the following possession for the Spiders, Jacob Gilyard missed a 3-pointer from about 35 feet, allowing the Wildcats to hang on for the victory.

Jones made 9 of 12 shots, including 8 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Hyunjung Lee had 19 points and eight rebounds for Davidson (14-2, 4-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Foster Loyer added 16 points and seven rebounds. Luka Brajkovic had 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Gilyard scored a season-high 28 points for the Spiders (10-7, 1-3). Nick Sherod scored 20 points, his season high. Grant Golden had 12 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com