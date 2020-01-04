Jones lifts Coastal Carolina past Georgia St. 74-72

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, S.C. (AP)DeVante’ Jones had 23 points as Coastal Carolina narrowly beat Georgia State 74-72 on Saturday.

Keishawn Brewton had 14 points for Coastal Carolina (9-6, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). Hosana Kitenge added 12 points. Garrick Green had 10 points for the hosts.

The Chanticleers forced a season-high 23 turnovers.

Justin Roberts had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (10-5, 3-1). Corey Allen added 12 points. Kane Williams had 11 points and seven assists.

Coastal Carolina takes on Louisiana-Monroe at home on Monday. Georgia State matches up against Arkansas State on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.