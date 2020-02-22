Jones leads Middle Tennessee past Southern Miss 61-53

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)C.J. Jones posted 18 points as Middle Tennessee defeated Southern Miss 61-53 on Saturday.

Tyler Stevenson’s jump shot with 12:54 before halftime gave the Golden Eagles a 17-8 lead. That triggered a 16-2 run by the Blue Raiders who went on to a 33-25 advantage at intermission. They never trailed in the second half. Donovan Sims had 11 points for Middle Tennessee (7-21, 3-12 Conference USA), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jayce Johnson added nine rebounds.

Tyler Stevenson had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (9-19, 5-10). Leonard Harper-Baker added 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. He also committed seven turnovers. Gabe Watson had six rebounds.

The Blue Raiders improved to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. Middle Tennessee defeated Southern Miss 65-63 on Jan. 25. Middle Tennessee plays Rice on the road next Sunday. Southern Miss matches up against UTEP on the road next Sunday.

