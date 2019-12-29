Jones helps No. 3 Oregon State beat Cal State Bakersfield

CORAVLLIS, Ore. (AP)Oregon State has taken care of business in the non-conference, rolling to a perfect 12-0 mark – the best in school history.

The Beavers (12-0) won their final non-conference game, routing Cal State Bakersfield 69-50 on Sunday.

Now it’s time for ”the gauntlet of the Pac-12 season,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said.

Taylor Jones scored 16 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked six shots for the Beavers. Oregon State took control with a 9-0 run to open the second quarter, extending the lead to 25-12.

The Beavers outscored Cal State Bakersfield 18-2 in the second quarter and led 34-14 at the break behind Jones’ 10 points nine rebounds and three blocks.

The `Runners (8-4) shot just 15.6 percent from the field in the first half and 29 percent for the game. Oregon State connected on 50 percent of its field goal attempts.

Cal State Bakersfield never got closer than 17 points in the second half.

”I’m happy for how we did (in the non-conference),” said Jones, a 6-foot-4 freshman forward/center. ”And I’m also real excited for how we’re gonna do in Pac-12. I’ve heard it’s an amazing ride and a roller coaster.”

Mikayla Pivec, who leads the Beavers in scoring and rebounding this season, had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Kat Tudor scored 13 points off the bench, and point guard Destiny Slocum contributed nine points and nine assists.

Jayden Eggleston led the `Runners with 15 points and Ashley Austin added 10. Cal State Bakersfield had its six-game winning streak snapped.

”We didn’t overlook them. They’re a good team,” Pivec said. ”They have a lot of good pieces.”

The `Runners used their quickness to force 19 Oregon State turnovers.

Oregon State had a major size advantage with Jones and fellow freshman forward Kennedy Brown at 6-6, and outrebounded the `Runners 47-32.

”We knew it was gonna be a tough challenge, but I was proud of how hard our girls played this game,” Cal State Bakersfield coach Greg McCall said.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers take momentum from an unbeaten non-conference slate into Pac-12 play with their highest regular season ranking in school history. Four Pac-12 teams are ranked in the top 10, including three in the top five.

Cal State Bakersfield: The `Runners were at a major size disadvantage with only one starter over 6-feet. Oregon State was the second ranked team Cal State Bakersfield faced this season along with Gonzaga.

UP NEXT

Oregon State opens its Pac-12 Conference slate Jan. 3 at home against Utah

Cal State Bakersfield will be at UC Riverside on Tuesday