MIAMI (AP)Denver Jones had 20 points and Florida International beat Charlotte 62-60 on Thursday night.

Jones had eight rebounds for the Panthers (7-7). Arturo Dean finished 7 of 13 from the field to add 15 points. Mohamed Sanogo recorded nine points and was 3 of 3 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

Aly Khalifa finished with 15 points for the 49ers (11-4). Charlotte also got 14 points from Montre’ Gipson. In addition, Brice Williams finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.