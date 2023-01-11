TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Lance Jones’ 18 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Indiana State 69-61 on Wednesday night.

Jones shot 6 for 17 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Salukis (13-5, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Marcus Domask scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Xavier Johnson was 1 of 2 shooting and 11 of 12 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Sycamores (13-5, 6-1) were led in scoring by Courvoisier McCauley, who finished with 13 points. Robbie Avila added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for Indiana State. Julian Larry also put up 10 points and three steals.

Jones scored eight points in the first half and Southern Illinois went into the break trailing 36-26. Southern Illinois pulled off the victory after a 17-2 second-half run erased a 10-point deficit and gave them the lead at 50-45 with 8:14 remaining in the half.

NEXT UP

Up next for Southern Illinois is a matchup Saturday with Illinois State at home. Indiana State visits Missouri State on Sunday.

—

