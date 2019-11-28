Jolly, SMU host ACU

DALLAS (AP)Abilene Christian (2-4) vs. SMU (6-0)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Payten Ricks and Abilene Christian will take on Tyson Jolly and SMU. Ricks is averaging 14.6 points over the last five games. Jolly has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.8 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: SMU’s Jolly has averaged 15.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while Isiaha Mike has put up 16.5 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Ricks has averaged 13.5 points and 2.5 steals while Kolton Kohl has put up 10.5 points and 4.7 rebounds.POTENT PAYTEN: Ricks has connected on 38.6 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 38 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Abilene Christian has dropped its last three road games, scoring 65.7 points and allowing 73 points during those contests. SMU has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 62.5.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mustangs. SMU has an assist on 44 of 82 field goals (53.7 percent) over its past three games while Abilene Christian has assists on 45 of 74 field goals (60.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 27.7 percent of all possessions, the 11th-best rate in the country. SMU has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.6 percent through six games (ranking the Mustangs 254th among Division I teams).

