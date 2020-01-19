Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Jolly scores 25 to lead SMU past Temple 68-52

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (AP)Tyson Jolly had a career-high 25 points plus 14 rebounds as SMU topped Temple 68-52 on Saturday night.

Isiaha Mike had 12 points and 10 rebounds for SMU (13-4, 3-2 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Kendric Davis added 10 points and nine assists. Feron Hunt had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Temple totaled 25 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jake Forrester had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (10-7, 2-4). Nate Pierre-Louis added 12 points and six rebounds. Quinton Rose had 10 points.

SMU plays East Carolina at home on Wednesday. Temple matches up against Cincinnati at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.