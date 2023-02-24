FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Chase Johnston had 23 points in FGCU’s 89-71 win against Austin Peay on Friday night.

Johnston also had 10 rebounds for the Eagles (17-14, 7-11 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaiah Thompson scored 21 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. Andre Weir shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett led the way for the Governors (9-22, 3-15) with 20 points. Carlos Paez added 16 points and seven assists for Austin Peay. In addition, Cameron Copeland had 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.