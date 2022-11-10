DAVIS, Calif. (AP)Ty Johnson had 20 points in UC Davis’ 90-67 win against Cal Maritime on Wednesday.

Johnson also had four steals for the Aggies (2-0). Kane Milling scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Christian Anigwe was 5 of 8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Braxton Adderly led the way for the Keelhaulers (0-1) with 15 points. Lee Jones Jr. added 12 points and four assists for Cal Maritime. Parker Wight also put up eight points.

NEXT UP

UC Davis visits Loyola Marymount (CA) in its next matchup on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.