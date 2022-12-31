NEW YORK (AP)Bryce Johnson scored 18 points as Sacred Heart defeated LIU 82-64 on Saturday.

Johnson added 10 rebounds for the Pioneers (7-9, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Nico Galette scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Brendan McGuire scored 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and eight assists.

Jacob Johnson finished with 18 points for the Sharks (2-12, 0-2). LIU got 12 points and two steals from Marko Maletic. Andre Washington had eight points, four assists and two steals.

Both teams play on Thursday. Sacred Heart visits Merrimack and LIU travels to play Central Connecticut.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.