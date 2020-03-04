Johnson leads W. Michigan over E. Michigan 70-54

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Brandon Johnson had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Western Michigan beat Eastern Michigan 70-54 on Tuesday night.

Johnson hit 12 of 14 from the free-throw line.

Michael Flowers had 12 points and seven assists for Western Michigan (13-17, 6-11 Mid-American Conference). Rafael Cruz Jr. added 10 points. B. Artis White had six rebounds.

Ty Groce had 11 points for the Eagles (16-14, 6-11). Darion Spottsville added 10 points as did Yeikson Montero.

The Broncos leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. Eastern Michigan defeated Western Michigan 69-51 on Feb. 15.

Western Michigan finishes the regular season against Central Michigan on the road on Friday. Eastern Michigan finishes the regular season against Toledo on the road on Friday.

