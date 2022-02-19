OGDEN, Utah (AP)Matt Johnson II had a career-high 25 points as Northern Colorado slipped past Weber State 83-79 in overtime on Saturday night.

Johnson’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining sent the game to OT tied at 65. Dru Kuxhausen added 21 points for the Bears (15-12, 10-5 Big Sky Conference). Dalton Knecht had 13 points and Daylen Kountz scored 12.

Koby McEwen had 29 points and seven rebounds to pace the Wildcats (19-9, 12-5). Dontay Bassett added 13 points. Dillon Jones had 11 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

The Bears evened the season series against the Wildcats. Weber State defeated Northern Colorado 85-76 on Jan. 27.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com