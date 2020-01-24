Johnson leads Gardner-Webb over High Point 79-76 in OT

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP)Nate Johnson had a career-high 29 points as Gardner-Webb narrowly defeated High Point 79-76 in overtime on Thursday night.

Gardner-Webb (7-11, 3-3 Big South Conference) opened the overtime period with a 13-5 run and held on as High Point scored the final five points of the game.

John-Michael Wright’s four-point play gave High Point (5-15, 2-5) the lead with 2:37 left in the first half and the Panthers stayed in front until Johnson’s 3-pointer with 28 seconds left in the second half tied it at 66. Wright missed a 3-point attempt at the end of regulation.

Jose Perez had 17 points for Gardner-Webb. Jaheam Cornwall added 13 points. Eric Jamison Jr. had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Wright scored a season-high 31 points and had six rebounds for the Panthers. Denny Slay II added 12 points. Eric Coleman Jr. had 10 points.

Gardner-Webb faces Charleston Southern at home on Saturday. High Point faces Longwood at home on Saturday.

