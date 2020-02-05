Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Johnson lead W. Michigan past Miami (OH) 64-60

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Brandon Johnson scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and foul line and Western Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 64-60 Tuesday night.

Following Johnson’s basket that broke a 58-all tie, Dae Dae Grant went to the foul line for the Red Hawks but made just 1 of 2 with 13 seconds left to make it 60-59.

Michael Flowers then made a pair for Western Michigan (10-12, 3-6 Mid-American Conference) for a 62-59 lead. Isaiah Coleman-Lands was fouled and made the first of two and intentionally missed the second. Milos Jovic intentionally fouled Flowers who sank a pair to end it.

Flowers scored 16 and went 11 of 12 from the foul line. The Broncos ended a three-game skid.

Grant scored 20 for the Red Hawks and Precious Ayah and Jovic each scored 10. Miami has lost back-to-back contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.