Johnson, Hicks carry Alabama A&M past Tennessee St. 82-73

NORMAL, Ala. (AP)Jalen Johnson had 17 points and 12 rebounds as Alabama A&M got past Tennessee State 82-73 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Garrett Hicks added 16 points for the Bulldogs, while EJ Williams chipped in 15.

Cameron Tucker had 10 points and eight assists for Alabama A&M.

Dedric Boyd had 17 points for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 13 points and six rebounds. Kassim Nicholson had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

