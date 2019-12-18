Johnson, Buckland lift Lipscomb past Tennessee Tech 78-60

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)KJ Johnson had 16 points to lead five Lipscomb players in double figures as the Bisons topped Tennessee Tech 78-60 on Tuesday night.

Michael Buckland added 14 points for the Bisons. Greg Jones chipped in 12, Andrew Fleming scored 12 and Ahsan Asadullah had 11. Buckland also had eight rebounds and three blocks for the Bisons.

Jr. Clay had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (3-8). Tujautae Williams added 11 points. Cade Crosland had 11 points.

The Bisons improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. Lipscomb defeated Tennessee Tech 78-65 on Nov. 25.

Lipscomb (5-6) faces Vermont on the road on Friday. Tennessee Tech takes on Western Carolina at home on Saturday.

