AMES, Iowa (AP)Ashley Joens scored 22 points and became the Big 12 Conference all-time leader in games played, Emily Ryan had a double-double and No. 23 Iowa State rolled past Texas Tech 72-56 to close the regular season on Saturday.

Joens, in her fifth season, played in her 154th game, all starts, also had 10 rebounds for her 62nd double-double. She also pushed her career points total to 2,957, 15th on the all-time NCAA D-I list. Ryan had 12 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Cyclones (19-8, 11-7), who head into the conference tournament in Kansas City as the third seed.

Bailey Maupin scored 10 points for the Lady Raiders (18-13, 6-12), who are the eighth seed and will play ninth-seeded Kansas State on Wednesday.

Iowa State had four 3-pointers in a second quarter in which it shot 9 of 16, outscored the Lady Raiders 27-11 and led 43-24 at intermission. The lead got as high as 31 points in the third quarter and 32 in the fourth.

The Cyclones hit 10 3-pointers and were 16 of 17 from the foul line while outrebounding Texas Tech 45-29

The Lady Raiders shot 30%.

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25