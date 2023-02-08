ST. LOUIS (AP)Gibson Jimerson scored 24 points to lead Saint Louis and sealed the win with a 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining as the Billikens took down Rhode Island 76-71 on Tuesday night.

Jimerson was 8-of-15 shooting (6 for 11 from distance) for the Billikens (16-8, 8-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Yuri Collins added 15 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and he also had eight assists. Terrence Hargrove Jr. shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Ishmael Leggett finished with 20 points, two steals and two assists for the Rams (8-15, 4-7). Brayon Freeman added 14 points, four assists and two steals for Rhode Island. Rory Stewart had 11 points.

Saint Louis went into halftime ahead of Rhode Island 32-31. Jimerson put up 14 points in the half. Jimerson scored 10 points in the second half for Saint Louis including his game-winning shot in the final minute.

NEXT UP

Saint Louis’ next game is Friday against Dayton on the road, while Rhode Island visits George Mason on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.