Jessup scores 20 to carry Boise St. over Wyoming 65-54

NCAA Basketball
BOISE, Idaho (AP)Justinian Jessup scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half and Boise State pulled Wyoming 65-54 on Wednesday night.

Abu Kigab had 15 points, nine in the second half, for the Broncos (10-5, 2-1 Mountain West Conference), who won their fourth consecutive game. RJ Williams added 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Jessup made a layup, sandwiched around a pair of Kigab baskets and Williams had a 3-point play for a 9-0 run in the middle of the quarter that put Boise State up for good, 46-41. After Hunter Maldonado knocked down a jumper for the Cowboys, Williams made two more jumpers and Jessup hit a 3. for a 51-43 lead.

Jessup’s third triple, with 2:07 to play, kept the lead at eight. It also put him two shy of tying Anthony Drmic’s career record.

The Broncos went 6 of 6 from the line in the final 1:16

Derrick Alston Jr., the Broncos’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 21 points per game, scored 4 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

Jake Hendricks had 16 points for the Cowboys (5-10, 0-3). Maldonado added 14 points. A.J. Banks had seven rebounds.

Cold shooting Boise State, 3 of 15 on 3-pointers and 39% overall, turned 22 Wyoming turnovers into 26 points and went 22 of 26 from the foul line, where the Cowboys were 10 of 12.

